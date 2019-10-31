Image Source : FILE IBPS PO Prelims Result today: All you need to know

IBPS PO Prelims Result today: All you need to know

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is set to announce the results of IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 today at the official website -- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO examination can check their result on the official website or they can also click on the direct link provided below. IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 was held on October 12 to October 19, 2019.

Those who clear the IBPS PO Prelims examination can appear for the IBPS PO Mains exam, which is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2019. As per the official notification, the IBPS PO Prelims Result will be out on the first week of November.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 | How to check

Step 1: Visit the Official website of IBPS -- ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on CRP PO/MT.

Step 3: Select Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees-IX

Step 4: Click on the result link of IBPS PO Prelims.

Step 5: Enter your Registration Number & Date of Birth (DOB).

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.