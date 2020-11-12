Image Source : PTI HPSOS Class 8, 12 Results 2020 declared. Direct link to check and download

HPSOS Class 8, 12 Results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) has released the results of Class 8 and Class 12 exams today (November 12). Students who have appeared for the HPSOS examination 2020 can check their results online at-- hpbose.org. The board has also announced the HPSOS Class 12 improvement or additional exam results.

The board conducted the HPSOS Class 8 and Class 12 open school examinations in September 2020.

HPSOS Class 8, 12 Results 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- hpbose.org

2. Click on the tab that reads, “Results”

3. Click on the available links to check the results of the specific exams

4. Enter your credentials and login

5. Your HPSOS Results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

HPSOS Class 8, 12 Results 2020: Direct Links

Direct link to check and download HPSOS Class 8 exam result 2020

Direct link to check and download HPSOS Class 12 exam result 2020

Direct link to check and download HPSOS Class 12 improvement or additional exam result 2020

