HBSE Results 2019: BSEH 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2019 declared. Here's how to check on bseh.org.in

HBSE Results 2019: BSEH 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2019 Declared

HBSE Results 2019: The HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Results 2019 have been declared by Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today. Candidates who had appeared for the HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental exams should visit the official website bseh.org.in.

How to check HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Results 2019

1. Visit the official website bseh.org.in

2. Click on enter website

3. Click on results

4. You will be redirected to a new page

5. Click on secondary/senior secondary results

6. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

7. Click on find results

8. Your BSEH Compartmental Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

9. Download the result and take a print for the same

Alternatively, students can also click on the below link to check their exam result

Direct Link To Check HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Results 2019

When were HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental exams held

The Haryana Board Compartmental exams were held in the month of June to July, this year. Students who were not able to clear the HBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2019 will get another chance through the HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental examination.