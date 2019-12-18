ETT Punjab Result 2019: SCERT Punjab releases first year D.El.Ed results. Direct Link

ETT Punjab Result 2019: Details

ETT Punjab Result 2019: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab on Wednesday announced the results of the first year of 2-year D.El.Ed (ETT) course today. As per reports, ETT Punjab Result 2019 of the D.El.Ed (ETT) course 2018-20 batch has been published on ssa.punjab.org. Candidates who had appeared for D.El.Ed course exams can check the official website -- ssa.punjab.org -- to access their ETT Punjab Result 2019.

Name of the Board: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab

Course Name: D.El.Ed

Result release date: 18-12-2019

ETT Punjab Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit official website -- ssa.punjab.org

Step 2: Click on Results

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Check your ETT Punjab Results