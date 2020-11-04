Image Source : GOOGLE DU SOL results 2020 declared for CBCS BA, BCom 2nd semester exams. Check direct link

DU SOL results 2020: Delhi University's School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has declared the DU SOL 2020 result for BA (Honours) in English, Political Science, BCom (honours), BA and BCom (CBCS) exams for second semester students on the official website of the varsity - sol.du.ac.in.

The students who have taken the examination re advised to visit the official website of the varsity sol.du.ac.in, to check and download their result. The result has been prepared based on the assignments submitted by the students.

The DU UG Result 2019-2020 (ABE) is available in PDF format for the following courses

B.A ENG. HONS CBCS PART-I-SEMESTER-II.PDF

B.A POL.SC. HONS CBCS PART-I-SEMESTER-II.PDF

B.A PROGRAM - CBCS PART-I-SEMESTER-II.PDF

B.COM CBCS PART-I - SEMESTER-II.PDF

B.COM HONS CBCS PART-I - SEMESTER-II.PDF

How to check DU SOL BA/BCom result 2020?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the DU SOL Results 2002

Open the official website of the varsity - sol.du.ac.in

Click on the BA/BCom result notification available on the homepage of the website

Click on the Result PDF Link of the concerned course

A PDF Page will open with result details

Check your result in the PDF

