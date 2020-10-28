Image Source : FILE DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020 declared. Check individual, school wise result

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) declared the Save a Year or Kerala Plus Two Say result 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the DHSE +2 SAY 2020 examination in September can visit the official website of Kerala Examination Results — keralaresults.nic.in — to check and download the Kerala plus two say exam result 2020.

Along with the DHSE plus two results, the VHSE Plus Two SAY Results 2020 has been declared and both are now available online.

Candidates can check their Kerala plus two say result 2020 either from the official website or from the link provided below. Links to check individual and school wise result for DHSE Kerala SAY Plus Two 2020 exams are the same. Candidates are required to login with their roll number to check their results.

Over 3.75 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala higher secondary examination 2020.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020: How to check

Go to the official website kerelaresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link for DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2020 or VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2020 - whichever is applicable. Alternatively, click on the direct link provided here

or - whichever is applicable. Alternatively, click on the direct link provided here A new window would open

Enter your roll number and press submit to view your result

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage