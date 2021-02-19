CSBC Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable Final Result 2021 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI CSBC Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable Final Result 2021 declared.

CSBC Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable Final Result 2021​: The Central Selection of Board Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the final result for the recruitment of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable posts. Candidates can check and download Bihar Police Lady Constable PET Result online at-- csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable Final Result 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on the link, "Final Result of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable"

3. A PDF format file will open in the new window

4. Check the result

5. Download and take a print for future reference

CSBC Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable Final Result 2021: Direct Link

The CSBC recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 454 vacancies for women constables in the Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable, against advertisement number 01/2020.

The written exam for the said posts was conducted on October 4, 2020, and the result was declared on October 22, 2020.

