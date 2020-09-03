COMEDK UGET Results 2020 declared. Check score at comedk.org

Image Source : PTI COMEDK UGET Results 2020 released check download score at comedk.org

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has been released the COMEDK UGET Result 2020 on its official website comedk.org. The candidates who had appeared for UGET 2020 can check their results through direct link comedk.org. Meanwhile, Rakshith M from Bengaluru has been declared the topper of the UGET 2020 exam. According to reports, the results were scheduled to declared by September 4, 2020 and the answer keys were released on August 23, 2020.

Overall, 1219 of the top 5000 rank holders have obtained more than 70 per cent marks in COMEDK, while the remaining candidates have scored 56.7% and above. The counseling would be conducted in an online mode from the second week of September. Candidates need to upload their scanned documents for verification and selection would be done as per ranks and preference. More details will be announced on the official website soon.

How to check COMEDK UGET Results 2020:

The Students are required to visit the official website comedk.org Click on the link that reads COMEDK Result 2020 The candidates are supposed to enter their details The results would be in front of you on the screen Download the result and save a copy for future reference

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage