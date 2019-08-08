CGBSE 2019: CG board class 10 and 12 supplementary results declared at cgbse.nic.in, check details

Image Source : PTI CG board class 10 and 12 supplementary results declared

CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results 2019. The CGBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary results have been published online on the official website. Candidates can check the CGBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results 2019 on the official website i.e. cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2019 – direct link to check

CGBSE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2019 – direct link to check

CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2019 | Here's how to check

For class 10th supplementary result 2019-

Visit official website i.e., cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'High School Supplementary Examination Result 2019'.

On the page that opens, enter roll number.

Enter the security captcha mentioned on the page.

Click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download PDF copy and take a printout for future reference.

For class 12th supplementary result 2019-

Visit official website i.e., cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'High Secondary School Supplementary Examination Result 2019'.

On the page that opens, enter roll number.

Enter the security captcha mentioned on the page.

Click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download PDF copy and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read | Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: Seat allotment result delayed, to be declared on this date; check at bstc2019.org

Also Read | RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2019 delayed; students await it any time soon at rrbcdg.gov.in | UPDATE

Also Read | MPBSE 2019: MP board class 10th and 12th supplementary results declared at mpbse.nic.in, check details