Image Source : CBSE OFFICIAL WEBSITE CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2019

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2019: Check your score at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for CBSE Class 12 Revaluation papers. Class 12 candidates who had applied for the Revaluation can check their marks on the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 was announced on May 2 this year. Those students who were not satisfied with their marks had applied for Revaluation of their respective subjects. The central board has now released the result. Students can now check their marks by following the steps given below:

Steps to check your CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link of the result of the revaluation exam on the homepage or click on this direct link -- CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details like Roll Number, School Number, Centre Number and Admit Card ID.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.