CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Direct Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 10 Results 2020 soon. Earlier today, the board declared results for Class 12. At least 88.78 percent of students passed the Class 12 board examination. Girls outperformed boys yet again. Meanwhile, students are now eagerly awaiting Class 10 Results as the board had set a July-15 deadline for the declaration. Once announced, the Class 10 Results can be checked on the official CBSE Results website cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to download online marksheet via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download DigiLocker app

Step 2: Enter egistered mobile number

Step 3: You will receive a OTP. Type that password to login

Step 4: Enter last six digits of your CBSE roll number as security pin

Step 5: Now you will be able to download your online Class 10 marksheet

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to download online marksheet via Umang app

Step 1: Create an account, register with your mobile number and log in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 marksheet tab

Step 3: Enter your credentials including admit card ID, roll number etc

Step 4: Download your Class 10 marksheet

(The link will get activated whenever the Class 10 Results are announced by CBSE)

