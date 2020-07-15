Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 10 Result: Girls outshine boys; 91.46 per cent students pass Class 10 exam

CBSE Class 10 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 10 Result today. This year, there has been a marginal increase in pass percentage since last year, as 91.46 per cent students have passed the CBSE Board class 10 exam, the CBSE Board has said. Girls have outshined boys in class 10 exams, with a record 3.17 per cent higher pass percentage.

Over 1.84 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent this year, the CBSE Board said, adding more than 41,000 students have scored above 95 per cent marks in the CBSE Board Class 10 exam.

Trivandrum region has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.28, while Guwahati region has recorded the lowest at 79.12.

