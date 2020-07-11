Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2020 soon: All You Need To Know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release Class 10 and 12 board examination results by Wednesday, July 15. It is nerve-wracking for students as the results could be declared any day before July 16. Even though the board has not fixed any date yet, the wait for students will end in a few days. It is for the first time that the board has canceled Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations, courtesy the coronavirus crisis. The results, whenever announced, would be made available on cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2020: Date

Even as the board has set an ultimatum for itself to announce Class 12 and Class 10 Board exam results by July 15, the students are waiting with bated breath as their final marks could be announced any day before July 16. Meanwhile, a CBSE official said the board would soon make the date public. No specific date has been singled out for results so far as the process is ongoing.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2020: How will students be assessed

For the students of both Class 10 and Class 12, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. For those students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted. For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted. The board said there are very few students of Class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on peformance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Result of these students will also be declared along with other students, it said.

