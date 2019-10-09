Calicut University Result 2019 announced: BCom, BSc first semester results released. Direct link here

University of Calicut

Calicut University Result 2019: The Calicut University has released the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) first semester results. The Calicut University Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Calicut University Result 2019 on its official websites -- cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and uoc.ac.in. Students who had appeared for Calicut University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) first semester exams can check the results online. A direct link of the Calicut University Result 2019 for your perusal has been provided.

Calicut University Result 2019 announced for BCom, BSc first semester exams: How to check

Calicut University Result 2019 have been declared today. Here is how you can check your Calicut University Result 2019.

Step 1: Visit official websites -- cupbresults.uoc.ac.in or uoc.ac.in

Step 2: You will find two separate links under the Results section - Calicut University BCom First Semester Result, and Calicut University BSc first semester result

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Your Calicut University Result will be displayed on your screen