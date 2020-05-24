Image Source : PTI BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 result likely to be out by Monday. How and where to check

Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB) has been delayed further due to some last-minute Post-Evaluation Process, according to media reports. However, speculations are on rife that the BSEB 10th result will be released anytime soon, with some reports suggesting that the results will be released on Monday. Students who are waiting for the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 should note that the BSEB Matric Results 2020 have been delayed due to some last-minute post-evaluation process. The BSEB Matric result is expected to be announced on the official portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020:

This year, more than 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2020. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, several exams have been postponed, while the results of many are delayed.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Date and time

As lakhs of students are waiting for the release of Bihar Board 10th result, sources from the board have said the Bihar 10th Class Result 2020 is now very likely to be released on May 25, 2020.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: Where To Check?

Students can check their results on any of the following websites soon

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

bsebresults.online

onlinebseb.in

Matric students in Bihar can check their results while following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: Check Bihar 10th Result 2020 via SMS

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for BSEB Matric Result 2020Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fieldsStep 4: Enter your exam roll number in first fieldStep 5: Enter our exam roll code in the second fieldStep 6: Verify and Submit the details on the websiteStep 7: Your Bihar 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screenStep 8: Download scorecard in PDF format or take printout for future reference

According to the media reports, students will be able to check their results online by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Open the text / SMS app on your phone

Step 2: Type BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: In response you will receive Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 in SMS form

