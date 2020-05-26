Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric result to be released shortly. Check details

Image Source : PTI Bihar Board 10th Result to be released today

Bihar Board 10th Result: The BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) is all set to declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 today (May 26). Lakhs of students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams and are eagerly waiting for the release of their Bihar Board 10th Result 2020, should note that the BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be declared today. Earlier, the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 was set to be released on May 25, however, an official notification in the evening confirmed that the Bihar 10th Result 2020 will be declared today.

Students should note that once declared, the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will only be released on the official website. Schools will not be displaying the Bihar Board Class 10 Result on their notice board, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Date and time

Students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams should note that the Bihar 10th Result 2020 will be declared by today afternoon. The Bihar 10th Result 2020 for the Matric students will be released by 12:30 pm today, as confirmed by Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore.

Bihar State Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma will grace the declaration ceremony for Bihar 10th Result 2020. He will be accompanied by senior officials of the Education Department and Bihar Board.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: How to check

The wait of nearly 15 lakh students will be over today, with the release of Bihar Board 10th Result 2020. As stated above, schools will refrain from uploading the Bihar Matric Result 2020 on their notice board, to avoid the gathering of students on campus. To check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020, all students will have to visit the official websites. Candidates will also be able to check their Bihar Board Class 10 results through a direct link and by receiving a text message on their phone.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Toppers' list

Once the Bihar Matric Result 2020 is out, the BSEB will also release a list of those who have secured top positions in Bihar 10th Class Result 2020. The toppers list of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will also be made available on the official website.

