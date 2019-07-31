Image Source : FILE PHOTO ATMA Result 2019

ATMA 2019: Result to be declared on THIS date at atmaaims.com. Here's how to check your score

How to check the ATMA Result 2019?

The Association of Indian Management Schools is slated to announce the ATMA 2019 result on August 2 at the official website -- atmaaims.com. The candidates who appeared for the Aims Test of Management Admissions (ATMA) can visit the official website and check their result as soon as it gets declared. The ATMA examination, which was conducted in the computer-based mode, held on July 28. The result will be released in the form of a merit list with names of only those candidates who have qualified the examination.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA 2019 -- atmaaims.com.

Step 2: Click on the June 28, 2019 Result link.

Step 3: Enter the details like the exam date, PID and password in the result link

Step 4: The result will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for reference

The selected candidates who qualify the ATMA cutoff will be granted admission to the management programmes in the participating institutes based on the cutoff marks set for the admissions.

The Association of Indian Management Schools is the examination conducting body for ATMA. It grants admission to the various management programmes offered in the management institutes accepting ATMA scores. The examination is conducted close to 5 times a year across the different designated centres. Earlier the examinations were conducted on December 23, 2018, February 17, 2019, May 25, 2019, and June 23, 2019.