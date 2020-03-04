Image Source : INDIA TV Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to check

Assam TET Result 2020: The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), has declared the Assam Secondary TET Result 2020. The STET result 2020 has been released on the official website for Assam SSA. Candidates who appeared for the Assam Secondary TET Exam 2020 can now check their result on the official website for Assam SSA.

The Assam STET exam 2020 was held in January. The exam was earlier scheduled on December 22 but was postponed and was held on January 19, 2020.

A total of 3.16 percent has qualified in Assam Secondary Teacher's Eligibility Test (STET) 2020.

How to check Assam Secondary TET Result 2020

1. Visit the official website-- ssa.assam.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'result of Secondary TET 2019-2020'

3. Enter your application number and password

4. Your Assam TET Secondary Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

About Assam Secondary TET Exam 2020:

The Assam Secondary TET exam 2020 was held for total of 200 marks. There were two parts to the exam question paper.

Part 1- 50 questions from General Studies and Current Affairs, and 50 questions from the respective subject for the Language medium selected by the applicant.

Part 2- 100 questions from Pedagogy and General English. The exam was OMR-based.

In order to qualify in the Assam High School TET, candidates will need to score minimum qualifying marks in both parts of the question paper.

Also Read: RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download