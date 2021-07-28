Assam Class 10 Result 2021: Date, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam class 10 result 2021 is going to be released on July 30.

Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA confirmed that the Assam HSLC Result 2021 is going to be released on July 30. The Assam Board will announce the HSLC as well as Assam High Madrassa or AHM Examination results online at the official website of SEBA--sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam class 10 result 2021: Number of candidates

Approximately, 4 lakh students had registered to appear for the SEBA Assam HSLC examinations 2021. The Assam class 10 result will be declared on the basis of the alternative evaluation criteria released by the state board as board exams this year has to be cancelled keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Candidates who appeared for the exam must note that the printed mark sheet will not be given on the same date. Due to various lockdown situations, the board has announced that there may be a slight delay in the mark sheet.

Assam HSLC Result 2021: Last year's data

Last year, the Assam HSLC result was declared on June 6. A total of 3, 58, 444 students had appeared for the examination last year. SEBA recorded a pass percentage of 65.49%. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita had topped the board with 99.16 per cent.

