Wednesday, February 19, 2020
     
APSLPRB Manabadi Result announced: Direct Link to check your Assistant Public Prosecutor Result

APSLPRB Manabadi Result announced: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh, has released the APSLPRB Manabadi Result. The results of Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment result is available on official website -- slprb.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link is made available for you to download your Assistant Public Prosecutor Result or APSLPRB Manabadi Result.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2020 14:15 IST
Image Source : FILE

APSLPRB Manabadi Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit official website -- slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Results' tab on homepage
Step 3: Click on 'Assistant Public Prosecutors in Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department'
Step 4: Download your APSLPRB Manabadi Result

Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment result: Direct Link to check APSLPRB Manabadi Result

