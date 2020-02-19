Image Source : FILE APSLPRB Manabadi Result announced: Direct Link to check your Assistant Public Prosecutor Result

APSLPRB Manabadi Result announced: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh, has released the APSLPRB Manabadi Result. The results of Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment result is available on official website -- slprb.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link is made available for you to download your Assistant Public Prosecutor Result or APSLPRB Manabadi Result.

APSLPRB Manabadi Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit official website -- slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Results' tab on homepage

Step 3: Click on 'Assistant Public Prosecutors in Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department'

Step 4: Download your APSLPRB Manabadi Result