AP Inter Result 2020 Declared: Check AP Inter IPE Re-verification, Re-counting results on bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Re-verification Result 2020 Declared: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the results of IPE March Recounting and Re-Verification 2020 on its official website. Students who had applied for re-verification or re-totalling can check the result on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

The result can also be checked on various third party websites such as manabadi.co.in.

AP Inter Reverification and Revaluation Results 2020: How to check

Candidates are required to go to the official website of AP Inter, bie.ap.gov.in Search for the link that reads AP Inter Results IPE Exams 2020 Click on the link to be redirected to a new page Check Direct result Link here Enter your roll number, transaction ID and check the re-counting and Re-verification results in 2020 Download the AP Inter Recounting and Re-verification Results mark sheet and take its print out for future references.

The result for the AP Inter exam 2020 was declared on June 12, 2020. Also, the students can find below the method of checking results, the direct link and the process to be followed thereafter.

