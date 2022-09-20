Virtual reality: Quietly revolutionising career exploration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The way VR brings concepts to life and boosts fascination is revolutionising the way youngsters navigate career pathways.

As Confucious famously said, “Tell me and I will forget, show me and I may remember; involve me and I will understand”, the centuries-old wisdom continues to resonate in myriad ways as the world of education undergoes metamorphic changes.



The real purpose of education is to nurture children into responsible, happy, and successful global citizens. As technology sweeps the world in unprecedented ways, it comes as no surprise that it is transforming the leap from education to careers to create a flux of opportunities for young people.



How virtual reality is transforming career navigation



Although virtual reality has been in existence since the 1990s, its uses have been fairly limited, mostly confined to high-tech gaming consoles. With growing awareness and far-reaching industrial applications, this technology is creating ripples beyond mere entertainment.



The scope of virtual reality in applications like training and education, design and prototyping, marketing, travel, therapy, and more is way higher than one can fathom. Its infinite reach lies in the immersive environment it offers, allowing users to feel fully immersed in the virtual world that stimulates all the senses of smell, sound, taste, touch, and sight.



In such changing paradigms, career exploration is no longer limited to conventional routes. Navigating the world of virtual reality allows learners to fight some of the biggest challenges that come in the way while choosing a career.



Access to real-world on-the-job experiences



As per Sushma Sharma, Global Leader-Counselling Solutions, LaunchMyCareer, "On the path to discovering the right career, it is essential to have an understanding of what actually happens in a job, roles and responsibilities, and expectations of employers.



Virtual reality allows students to deep dive into a virtual world where they can immerse into the environment of a dream job. Immersive career experience programs powered by VR allow learners to understand what they can expect in a potential profession."



She further added "The opportunity to access and experience the real world at a young age helps them to gain a previously unseen look into the world of work, thus enhancing their understanding of various careers. With the help of VR, young people can gauge their compatibility with particular careers and hone skills which can enhance their chances of career success.



Employers are increasingly seeking out candidates who possess the necessary skills to take on workforce challenges along with being productive. VR enables learners to get closely acquainted with the work environment, thus giving them a better grip on workplace-readiness."



Exploring the untapped world of career opportunities



One of the biggest challenges learners accost while choosing a career path, is limited knowledge about the rapidly evolving careers landscape. Getting to know about diverse careers and multitudinous opportunities through VR opens up new vistas of knowledge and awareness.



Exploring new age careers in augmented reality paves the way to a better understanding of future possibilities besides helping young people to make better and informed career decisions. Experiencing a real environment in a virtual dimension has opened unlimited avenues for exploring lesser-known careers. Virtual reality has unlimited potential in preparing students for potential careers and embracing the world of work with amplified clarity.



As per Sharma, "The benefits of virtual reality are far-encompassing; it provides access to an active experience rather than receiving passive information, simplifies complex concepts, boosts creativity, and expands learners' efficacy to gain knowledge. With the advantages of futuristic technologies like VR springing into prominence, the way youngsters perceive and understand concepts, and apply them to their day-to-day challenges has transformed the way students brace for the future."



The way VR brings concepts to life and boosts fascination is revolutionising the way youngsters navigate career pathways. Virtual reality has become a game changer in career exploration, from helping youngsters learn about the expanding universe of careers to enabling them experience the work environment closely, thus empowering them to stride confidently into the future.

