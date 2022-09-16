Delhi University to use 'normalised scores' to prepare merit lists

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The NTA said the merit lists will be prepared by the participating universities, which will decide on the process of counselling based on the CUET-UG scorecards.

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday said it will consider the subject-based normalised Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-23.

In a statement, the university also announced that the second phase of the admission process, wherein the candidates will provide their preferences for programmes and colleges, will start from September 26 and conclude on October 10.

The DU began its admission process earlier this week. Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will be conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

The CUET scores will be required in the second phase.

"The University of Delhi, for admissions to the undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-2023, shall consider the subject-based normalised scores as declared by the NTA in the CUET (UG)-2022 scorecards of the candidates," the DU said.

It said the first and second phases of CSAS (UG)-2022 will remain open till October 10, adding that the date of declaration of the first list of admissions will also be notified by October 10.

"The programme-specific merit score shall be auto-calculated by the university as per the eligibility criteria and the candidate will have to confirm his or her scores before making the preferences," the university said.

"The candidate must select as many programmes he or she wishes to and it is in the best interest of the candidate to choose maximum programmes and programme+college combinations. Candidates must complete their form well in time and not wait for the last dates. It is advisable that the candidate must fill the CSAS (UG)-2022 form with utmost care," it added.

The university will give a two-day window to the candidates to reorder their programme and college preferences.

After the closure of the preference-filling phase (second phase), the university will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS-2022 Allocation Policy.

The candidates are advised to read the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2022, the CSAS-2022 rules, visit the admission website of the university and start planning for their preferred programmes and colleges to make informed choices before the launch of the second phase.

The results of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

The NTA said the merit lists will be prepared by the participating universities, which will decide on the process of counselling based on the CUET-UG scorecards.

The scorecards of the candidates mention the subject-wise percentile scores and the normalised scores, also called the NTA scores.

The normalised scores were calculated from the raw scores of each candidate, using the equi-percentile method for parity across sessions in which they gave their exams.