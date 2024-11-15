UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam date announced, check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam date announced

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the exam date of the PCS Prelims 2024 exam. According to the announcement, Now, the commission will hold the PCS 2024 prelims exam on December 22. The commission has rescheduled the exam date of the PCS 2024 prelims for the fourth time. Initially, the exam was scheduled for March 17, then postponed to October 26 and 27. Later, it was rescheduled for December 7 and 8 but was postponed after following one more agitation from candidate in Prayagraj.

Exam to be conducted on THIS date!

On the demand of the candidates, the commission decided to conduct the exam in one day, one shift and also removed the normalization process. Now, the exam will be conducted on December 22. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, followed by the second shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam: When will admit card be out?

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam admit card will be released 15 days before the commencement of the exam. Once it is out, they will be able to download UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 admit cards using their registration number date of birth and other details on the login page. Candidates will have to carry an identity proof along with their admit card on the day of the exam. Without it, they will not be able to appear in the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of UPPSC.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam pattern