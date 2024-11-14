UPPSC RO, ARO exam 2024 postponed, PCS exam to be conducted on old pattern

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPPSC RO, ARO exam 2024 postponed

UPPSC RO, ARO exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exams (RO, ARO Exam 2024). The commission has also decided to conduct the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam-2024 on the old pattern on a single day. This move has been taken keeping in mind the demand of the candidates.

Additionally, the commission announced to formation of a committee on Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer ARO exams to ensure its transparency and fairness. The decision of the commission has brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed.

According to the reports of PTI, the protesters said they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams. The commission has taken this decision after a directive issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

What is the role of committee in UPPSC RO, ARO Exam 2024?

According to the official, The committee for the RO and ARO exams will review all the aspects in detail and submit its report soon. This move is taken because of the incidents of paper leaks in many parts of the country in recent months. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ensure the purity and transparency of the selection examinations. For this reason, the Commission earlier decided to conduct the proposed PCS and RO/ARO examinations in multiple shifts in December. However, the commission has decided to conduct the PCS preliminary exam in a single day after considering the demand of the students and the intervention of the chief minister. This decision will bring great relief to lakhs of students who are preparing for this exam, a government spokesperson said.

Exam aspirants reaction

After this decision, there is a wave of happiness among students and they are praising this quick decision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the official. According to a report from PTI, some students are still not happy with the decision and saying they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams. Aspirant Rahul Pandey said they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams. "We do not trust this announcement as no official notice has been uploaded on the Commission's website in this regard," Pandey said. Another aspirant said the government is following "divide and rule" policy and termed it a partial decision so that PCS preliminary exam aspirants leave from here.

