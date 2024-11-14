UPPSC exams to be held in single shift, Yogi government agrees to protesting candidates' demand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPPSC exams to be held in single shift, Yogi government agrees to protest candidates' demand

UPPSC RO, ARO 2024 exam postponed: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct the UPPSC RO, ARO 2024 exam in one day. According to the commission, the PCS 2024 exam will be conducted on a single date. This decision comes after considering the requests from the students protesting for the last three days outside the UPPSC building in Prayagraj.

Sources said that a committee has been formed to look into the modalities of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) exam 2024. The commission will soon release a separate notice regarding the changes in both exams.

Earlier, the commission scheduled the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer Preliminary Examinations for December 22 and 23 and civil services prelims exam for December 7 and 8.

What led to student protests in Uttar Pradesh?

A large group of aspirants were protesting against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) decision to split the PCS Pre and RO-ARO examinations into two days and normalisation procedure for evaluation. The protest over the UPPSC PCS pre and RO ARO exam started on Monday, November 11 and continued till today, November 14. After this, the commission finally agreed to the protesting candidate's demand.