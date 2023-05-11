RBI Grade B Officer 2023 Registration begins; 291 vacancies, apply till June 9

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023: The Reserve Bank of India has started the registrations for RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill in the RBI Grade B 2023 application form online through the official website-- rbi.org.in till June 9 (till 6 PM). RBI has invited online applications to fill over 291 Officers in Grade B posts in various departments.

The RBI Grade B selection process will be conducted in three stages including online/written examinations in Phase - 1 and Phase - 2 followed by an interview. Those who will qualify in Phase 1 will be called for Phase 2 and further recruitment process. The application fee for general, OBC and EWS candidate is Rs 850 and for SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the application fee is Rs 100.

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates Online registration and fee payment May 9 to June 9, 2023 (till 6 PM) Officers in Grade B (DR) - General Phase - 1 Online Examination June 9, 2023 Phase -2 - Paper 1, 2 and 3 Online Examination July 30, 2023 Officers in Grade B (DR)-DEPR Phase - 1 - Paper 1 and 2 Online Examination July 16, 2023 Phase - 2 – Paper 1 and 2 Written Examination September 02, 2023 Officers in Grade B (DR)-DSIM Phase - 1 - Paper 1 Online Examination July 16, 2023 Phase - 2 - Paper 2 and 3 Online / Written Examination August 19, 2023

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: How to apply?