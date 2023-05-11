Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Career
  5. RBI Grade B Officer 2023 Registration begins; 291 vacancies, apply till June 9

RBI Grade B Officer 2023 Registration begins; 291 vacancies, apply till June 9

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligible and interested candidates can fill in the RBI Grade B 2023 application form online through the official website-- rbi.org.in till June 9 (till 6 PM).

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2023 0:02 IST
rbi grade b 2023 registration, rbi grade b 2023, rbi grade b syllabus, rbi grade b
Image Source : INDIA TV RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023: The Reserve Bank of India has started the registrations for RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill in the RBI Grade B 2023 application form online through the official website-- rbi.org.in till June 9 (till 6 PM). RBI has invited online applications to fill over 291 Officers in Grade B posts in various departments.

The RBI Grade B selection process will be conducted in three stages including online/written examinations in Phase - 1 and Phase - 2 followed by an interview. Those who will qualify in Phase 1 will be called for Phase 2 and further recruitment process. The application fee for general, OBC and EWS candidate is Rs 850 and for SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the application fee is Rs 100.

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates
Online registration and fee payment May 9 to June 9, 2023 (till 6 PM)
Officers in Grade B (DR) - General Phase - 1 Online Examination June 9, 2023
Phase -2 - Paper 1, 2 and 3 Online Examination July 30, 2023
Officers in Grade B (DR)-DEPR Phase - 1 - Paper 1 and 2 Online Examination July 16, 2023
Phase - 2 – Paper 1 and 2 Written Examination September 02, 2023
Officers in Grade B (DR)-DSIM Phase - 1 - Paper 1 Online Examination July 16, 2023
Phase - 2 - Paper 2 and 3 Online / Written Examination August 19, 2023

ALSO READ | SSC CHSL 2023 Registration begins; Dates, fee, steps to apply and more

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.gov.in
  • Go to the 'Opportunities' tab and click on the 'Vacancies' link
  • Now, select the 'RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023' link and read all the instructions
  • Proceed to fill up the application form after clicking on 'apply online'
  • Enter the required details including name, contact information, qualification and others
  • Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee
  • Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.
IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Career Section

Top News

Related Career News

Latest News