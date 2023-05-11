RBI Grade B Officer 2023 Registration begins; 291 vacancies, apply till June 9

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023: The Reserve Bank of India has started the registrations for RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill in the RBI Grade B 2023 application form online through the official website-- rbi.org.in till June 9 (till 6 PM). RBI has invited online applications to fill over 291 Officers in Grade B posts in various departments.
The RBI Grade B selection process will be conducted in three stages including online/written examinations in Phase - 1 and Phase - 2 followed by an interview. Those who will qualify in Phase 1 will be called for Phase 2 and further recruitment process. The application fee for general, OBC and EWS candidate is Rs 850 and for SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the application fee is Rs 100.
RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Online registration and fee payment
|May 9 to June 9, 2023 (till 6 PM)
|Officers in Grade B (DR) - General
|Phase - 1 Online Examination
|June 9, 2023
|Phase -2 - Paper 1, 2 and 3 Online Examination
|July 30, 2023
|Officers in Grade B (DR)-DEPR
|Phase - 1 - Paper 1 and 2 Online Examination
|July 16, 2023
|Phase - 2 – Paper 1 and 2 Written Examination
|September 02, 2023
|Officers in Grade B (DR)-DSIM
|Phase - 1 - Paper 1 Online Examination
|July 16, 2023
|Phase - 2 - Paper 2 and 3 Online / Written Examination
|August 19, 2023
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: How to apply?
- Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.gov.in
- Go to the 'Opportunities' tab and click on the 'Vacancies' link
- Now, select the 'RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023' link and read all the instructions
- Proceed to fill up the application form after clicking on 'apply online'
- Enter the required details including name, contact information, qualification and others
- Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.