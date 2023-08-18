KCET first round allotment result 2023 declared at kea.kar.nic.in; get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KCET first round allotment result 2023

KCET 1st round allotment result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates registered for the KCET counselling 2023 can check the first allotment result on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Applicants need to log in with their application number and password in order to access and download the KCET first round result.

Candidates who will be satisfied with the allotted college and course can confirm their allocation by making payment of the acceptance fee. Such candidates will have to report at the allotted college within the stipulated timeline for confirming their admission and physical verification of documents.

Applicants who wish to participate in further rounds of the counselling will have to submit the fee and will not be required to report at the college. Candidates who have accepted the admission offer are only required to report at the allotted college.

How to Check KCET 1st round allotment result 2023

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the KCET round 1 allotment result.

Step 1- Visit the KEA official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2- Go to the UGCET 2023 tab and click on the round 1 allotment result link

Step 3- Enter the application number and password and submit the details

Step 4- KCET first round allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 5- Download the allotment result PDF and save it for future reference.

KCET 2023 Counselling: Documents Required