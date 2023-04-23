CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card out at admissions.cusat.ac.in, check exam date, call letter download link and more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 download link available at admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card: The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) has been made available on the website of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, or CUSAT. Candidates who are willing to appear in the CUSAT entrance exam can visit the official website- admissions.cusat.ac.in to download their call letters.

CUSAT CAT 2023: Exam Date

CUSAT CAT 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 3 to 6, 2023 across the country. The admit cards for the same now has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to carry admit card hard copies along with valid identity proof to the exam center. Candidates can download CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card: How to download?

Go to the official website -admissions.cusat.ac.in

Enter your credentials under CAT 2023 candidates' login

After logging in, click on the admit card tab

If a candidate applied for multiple posts, admit cards need to be downloaded for each subject

After downloading the admit card, take a printout of the admit card to avoid last-minute hassle

CUSAT CAT 2023 Mock Test

Cochin University of Science and Technology, CUSAT has started the registration for CAT 2203 mock test for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs. Candidates can appear in the Mock test and get an idea of the questions and time required to answer the test.

