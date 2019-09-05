Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for more than 400 job vacancies, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

Good news! if you are a government job seeker and preparing yourself for teaching jobs then this news is for you. The UPPSC has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professor and other posts.

The notification released for the recruitment of 424 vacancies for various posts in the Medical Education Department (Allopathy). Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official-- uppsc.up.nic.in on or before September 26, 2019.

Notification details for UPPSC Recruitment 2019

ADVT. NO: 1/2019-20

Important Dates for UPPSC Recruitment 2019

Last Date to apply: September 26, 2019

Last Date for Deposition of Application Fee in Bank: September 26, 2019

Vacancy Details for UPPSC Recruitment 2019

Community Medicine- 16

Anesthesiology- 37

Obs. & Gynae- 15

Skin & V.D.- 13

Opthalmology- 06

General Medicine- 27

Radiodiagnosis- 26

E.N.T. (Oto-RhinoLaryngology)- 08

General Surgery- 31

Pathology- 15

T.B. & Chest- 06

Forensic Medicine- 09

Radio Therapy- 07

Dentistry- 09

Neuro Surgery- 08

Orthopaedics- 19

Psychiatry- 11

Blood Bank- 15

Epidemiologist cum Asst. Professor- 05

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(RHTC)- 05

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(UHTC)- 05

Paediatrics- 19

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation- 06

Gastrointrology- 01

Nephrology- 03

Human Metabolism- 03

Chordiology- 06

Thorasic Surgery- 01

Plastic Surgery- 02

Transfusion Medicine- 07

Emergency Medicine- 03

Cardiac Surgery- 03

Physicist- 01

Anatomy- 20

Biochemistry- 11

Microbiology- 12

Pharmacology- 17

Physiology- 16

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Recruitment 2019

Professor Recruitment 2019

Minimum 50 years and Maximum 62 years. No private practice is permissible but an allowance will be given in lieu thereof as per Government orders. The selected candidate can be appointed/transferred in any of the Government Medical College of U.P. in public interests.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed M.D/M.S/MBBS/M.Ch in relevant Subject or equivalent from a recognized university.

However, Candidates can check also check more details regarding Age limit and other information of the posts from the link given below.

Steps to Apply UPPSC Recruitment 2019

1. Visit the official website i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Click ADVT. NO: 1/2019-20 section

3. Click on ‘apply'

4. A list of vacancies will be displayed on screen

5. Select the post which you want to apply and click on ‘Registration’

6. Enter all the required details

7. Click on ‘validate and preview’ link

8. Your form will be submitted for the applied post.

9. Check and download it for future reference.

