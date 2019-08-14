SSC JE Recruitment 2019 notification released, salary up to Rs 1,12,400; apply before last date

SSC JE Recruitment 2019 notification released, salary up to Rs 112400

The SSC has released notification of SSC JE 2019 regarding JE Exam 2019 on its official website. The recruitment is being conducted to fill up vacant posts of up Junior Engineer in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines.

“The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Pay Commission,” as per SSC JE 20189 notification. The exam date will be notified in due course.

The last date to submit the online applications for the SSC JE posts is September 12 2019.

SSC JE 2019: Important Dates

Eligible applicants can apply for the posts through online mode. Candidates will be required to follow the steps given below in order to appear for SSC JE 2019 Exam:

Step – 1 Filling up the Application Form

Step – 2 Fee Payment

Step – 3 Uploading Documents

Step – 4 SSC JE Admit Card

Step – 5 SSC JE Exam 2019

Candidates will appear for SSC JE 2019 Exam, as per the schedule mentioned on the SSC JE Hall ticket 2019. The exam will comprise two papers- Paper I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive Type).

Paper-I

(i) General Intelligence and Reasoning

(ii) General Awareness

(iii) Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical)

Paper-II

Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical)

