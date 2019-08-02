Image Source : FILE PHOTO South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Opening for Trade Apprentice Posts. Here's how to apply

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019 | Name and Number of post:

The South East Central Railway has invited application for the 313 posts of Trade Apprentice Post. The last date to apply for the posts is August 29, therefore it is advisable for the aspirants to apply as soon as possible without any delay.

The railways are recruiting candidates for 313 Trade Apprentice Posts for Nagpur Division and Workshop Motibarh.

Fitter – 31

Carpainter – 20

Welder -29

PASSA/ COPA – 30

Electronics Mechanic - 04

Power Mechanics - 02

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance - 02

Diesel Mechanic - 60

Upholsterer (Trimmer) - 02

Dearer - 02

Stenographer (English) - 01

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training I State Council for Vocational Timing.