RRB NTPC CBT-1 Admit Card Released: Direct link to download hall ticket for RRB Kolkata region

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 for the Kolkata region. Candidates can download their RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) hall ticket online at rrbkolkata.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from December 28, 2020, to January 13, 2021.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Admit Card: How to download hall ticket for Kolkata region

1. Visit the official website-- rrbkolkata.gov.in

2. Click on the link “CEN 1/2019(NTPC)- Link for downloading e-call letter, Exam city & date intimation slip”

3. Enter your credentials and login

4. The RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Kolkata region will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take its print out future reference

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Admit Card: Direct link

Click here to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 for Kolkata region

“The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly,” reads the official notice.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam: Guidelines for candidates

Candidates will have to wear masks at the examination centre considering coronavirus guidelines.

Candidates will have to compulsorily produce a COVID-19 self-declaration form at the exam centre.

The temperature of candidates will be checked at the entry gate. Candidates having temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

As there will be mass gathering at the RRB NTPC exam centres, the number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre will be cut down to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude.

The sanitization of exam centres after each shift will be done to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This year, the student's biometric impressions will not be captured at the examination centers.

At the entry gate, RRB NTPC admit card and photo-identity proof will be checked before allowing candidates to enter the exam hall

