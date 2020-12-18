Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC CBT-1 Admit Card: Railways to release NTPC exam hall ticket on THIS date. Check details

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 four days prior to the exam. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets for the RRB NTPC exam from December 24 onwards.

RRB has released the schedule for its non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment exam on Thursday. As per the schedule, the RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be held from December 28 to January 13.

The official link for viewing RRB NTPC exam city and date of exam and downloading of travel pass for SC/ST candidates will be available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the commencement of exam.

“The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly,” the official notification reads.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam: Guidelines for candidates

Candidates will have to wear masks at the examination centre considering coronavirus guidelines.

Candidates will have to compulsorily produce a COVID-19 self-declaration form at the exam centre.

The temperature of candidates will be checked at the entry gate. Candidates having temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

As there will be mass gathering at the RRB NTPC exam centres, the number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre will be cut down to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude.

The sanitization of exam centres after each shift will be done to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This year, the student's biometric impressions will not be captured at the examination centers.

At the entry gate, RRB NTPC admit card and photo-identity proof will be checked before allowing candidates to enter the exam hall.

