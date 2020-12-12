RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card, Exam Date 2020 Released. Get direct link, other details here

Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card, Exam Date 2020 Released

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board on Saturday released the admit card, exam date, city and other details of the first phase of Computer Based Test for non-technical popular categories posts, on the official website -- rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who had applied for the same can visit the official website to check the details. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The board had earlier announced that the RRB CBT will be conducted in three phases. The examinations for NTPC will be held in the second phase, while in the first phase Railways will conduct examination for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated category, which are scheduled from December 15 to December 18.

Later, CBT1 for the RRB NTPC will be conducted. The second phase of examination will be conducted on December 28. This year, as many as 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment drive. Therefore, the board will conduct the examinations till March 2021.

The Computer Bases Test will be conducted online and candidates will get 90 minutes for the test.

Candidates should know that the RRB NTPC admit cards will be released four days prior to the examination, on the regional websites.

In the view of coronavirus pandemic, the board has released directions that need to be followed by the candidates.

RRB NTPC CBT1 2020 - Direct Link

