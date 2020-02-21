RRB NTPC Exam 2019: These are the reasons why examinations getting delayed

RRB NTPC Exam 2019: The much-awaited RRB NTPC Exam 2019 to be held soon as, in January 2019, the Railway Ministry had promised that the second phase of the recruitment process should begin in May 2020 and get completed by July-August 2021. In the first phase, for RRB NTPC 2019 and RRC Group D Recruitment 2019 railways would announce 99,000 posts. However, there were no updates regarding the RRB NTPC Exam and RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019.

As per the media reports, the Railways is yet to hire a new exam conducting authority. The process is likely to begin in March 2020. However, there is no official confirmation and examination is not yet fixed. The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released four days prior to the examination. So, the candidates will have only four days to download the RRB NTPC Hall Ticket.

There are various reasons due to which the RRB NTPC examination schedule being delayed. For RRB NTPC recruitment 2019, a total of 1,26,30,885 application forms were filled for 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications are causing a delay for the board. Preparing and releasing the admit card and exam dates for these many candidates is taking time for the board.

Secondly, the unavailability of examination centers to conduct the exams is another reason as the examination centers are already booked for the other RRB examinations.

It is also speculated that the newly announced National Recruitment Agency (NRA) may conduct a common eligibility test for all governmental recruitment of non-gazetted posts, that might also cover RRB NTPC and Group D examination. However, it is not confirmed yet.

For the latest updates and notifications keep checking the official website. IndiaTVnews.com will keep updating about the latest news and information regarding RRB NTPC Exam 2019.