Railway Recruitment 2019: Railway releases fresh notification for Group C vacancy. Apply before last date

Railway Recrutiment 2019: Railway released fresh notification for Group C vacancy. Check details

Good news for aspirants who are looking forward to jobs in Railways as the South Western Railway has released a fresh recruitment notification for Group C vacancy. As per the new notification, applications have been sought by the SWR under Group C Sports Quota.

Those interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions till October 28, 2019. To be noted, applications are invited in the prescribed form from eligible candidates for filling up 21 (Unreserved) posts against Sports Quota to be recruited in Level 2/3 of VII CPC Pay Matrix for the year 2019-20, read the notification.

Railway Recruitment Vacancy Detail

Post and Vacancies

Sports Persons – 21 Posts

Name of Sports Discipline:

Athletics, Badminton, Bodybuilding, Cricket, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Hockey

Minimum Prescribed Educational Qualification:

(I) Candidates should be 12th (+2 stage) pass or its achievement. Educational Qualification equivalent examination along with desired sports must be from Recognized Institutions.

OR

(II) Candidates should be Matriculation Plus Course Completed (Diploma in Engineering is not considered Apprenticeship/ITI is the only qualification in Engineering is accepted as a higher qualification in the same line candidates will be as per extant rules.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be a minimum of 18 years while the upper age limit for the same is 25 years of age.

For more information, please find the official Notification here.

