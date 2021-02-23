Punjab National Bank Recruitment: Job vacancy for 12th pass; no examination required

Image Source : PTI Punjab National Bank Recruitment

Punjab National Bank has invited applications for the posts of peons in their branches in various places. As per the official notification, there will be recruitment for 111 posts in different circles of PNB. A total of 111 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who are interested can apply for the same. In their application form, they should fill mention their divisions.

Here are some details regarding PNB recruitment

Division-wise number of posts:

Bangalore East Circle – 25 posts

Chennai South Circle – 20 posts

Balasore Circle – 19 posts

Bangalore West Circle – 18 posts

Haryana Circle – 19 posts

Surat Circle – 10 posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for educational qualifications should have passed 12th standard from a recognized board/institute. Candidates must have knowledge of writing and reading English.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should be between 18-20 years on January 1, 2021. The reserved category will be given age relaxation as per rules.

Last date of filling the application form:

The last dates for submission of forms are different for different circles.

Chennai Circle: February 22, 2021

Bangalore West Circle: February 27, 2021

Surat, Bangalore East, and Balasore Circle: March 1, 2021

Haryana Date for the circle: March 4, 2021

Wherever the candidate has decided to apply, they will have to submit the application form to that division office along with the notification issued by the respective board.

Selection Procedure:

No written examination will be conducted for peon posts in Punjab National Bank. Recruitment to these posts will be on the basis of a merit list made on the basis of marks of 10th and 12th.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can go to their nearest Punjab National Bank branch and take the form. Or you can also download it by clicking on the offline application form link given below. They will have to fill the form and submit it to their chosen divisional office. For more information related to recruitment, visit -- pnbindia.in.

Latest Education News