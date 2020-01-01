JEE Main 2020 to be held on January 6: Last minute tips to prepare for the exam

Representational image

JEE Mains 2020: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main exam will take place from January 6, 2020. The admit cards have already been released. Those applicants who still haven't downloaded their admit card can download from official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 06. The exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format across various centers in 233 cities.

The notification for the exam to be conducted on January 6 was released by NTA on December 6.

Here are some tips for the candidates to get a better hand at preparation

Divide syllabus into your strong and weak topics, this way one would get to know how much a candidate is prepared.

Avoid constant study and take necessary breaks so that one is able to concentrate well.

Don't put too much effort over topics that you think are too much difficult for you.

Most important : Solve at least 5 years of previous year's question papers.

: Solve at least 5 years of previous year's question papers. Get your strong topics on tips.

Teach to fellow candidates, this may help better for you to revise the syllabus.

From January 6 to 11, 2020, the JEE (Main) first attempt test will be organised. The exam will be held in two shifts - morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and in the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The JEE Main Examinations will be conducted in "Computer Based Test" (CBT) Mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in "Pen & Paper" (offline) mode.

Once admit cards for the NTA JEE Mains January 2020 is released, the candidates can download it by following these simple steps.

