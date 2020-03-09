Image Source : AP (FILE) IAF Airmen group X, Y posts admit card 2020 released. Get direct link to download

IAF Airmen admit card 2020: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday released the admit cards for the examinations of Airmen in Group X and Group Y trades on the official website -- airmenselection.cdac.in. The candidates who had applied for the examinations can visit the website to download the hall ticket. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The written examination for Airmen in Group X and Group Y posts will be conducted from March 19 to 23, 2020. The three-phased examination will consist of a computer-based online examination followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and medical examination.

The candidates appearing for IAF Airmen Group X and Group Y online test will be given 60 minutes and the question will comprise English, Physics, and Mathematics.

For Group ‘Y’ Trades {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician}, the 45 minutes-long online test will comprise of English, Reasoning and General Awareness.

For Group ‘X & Y’ Trades, the 85 minutes-long test will consist of an online test and will compromise of English, Physics, Mathematics, Reasoning and General Awareness.

How to download IAF Airmen group X, Y posts admit card 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘log-in’ under ‘candidates’ section

Step 3: Enter your Login credentials

Step 4: Download and take a printout of your Admit card