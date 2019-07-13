DSSSB DASS Admit Card 2019: Grade II recruitment released at dsssbonline.nic.in, check details

Image Source : PTI DSSSB DASS Admit Card 2019

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the DSSSB Admit Card 2019, The DSSSB Admit Card 2019, DASS Grade II recruitment 2019 admit card released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is for the CBT exams scheduled from July 16 to July 19 for Grade II.

Candidates who have applied for the DASS Grade II recruitment 2019, can download DASS admit card 2019, using their application number and date of birth on its official website dsssbonline.nic.in.

ALSO READ: CBSE CTET result 2019: Central Teacher Eligibility Test result to be declared by August 18; check details

How to download DSSSB Grade II Admit Card 2019

1. Visit the official DSSSB recruitment website - dsssbonline.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says download admit cards for online exam dated 16 - 19 July 2019 Grade II DASS

3. Enter your application number and date of birth

4. Download your DSSSB Grade II Admit Card 2019, DSSSB Admit Card 2019

All you need to know about DASS Grade II recruitment 2019

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will conduct the DASS Grade II recruitment 2019 examination in a computer-based format.

Further, the Tier-1 examination for Electrician, Food Production, Interior Decoration & Designing, Secretarial Practice (English), Architectural Assistant and Assistant Architect and Librarian will take place on July 21 (Sunday).

ALSO READ: SAMS Odisha HSS second merit list 2019: Plus two admission second merit list released, Check at samsodisha.gov.in