Coronavirus: Karnataka SSLC exam postponed. Last PSU exam to be held tomorrow

As the number of coronavirus cases surge in Karnataka, the State Minister for Primary and Secondary Education on Sunday announced to postpone the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations which were scheduled to begin from March 27. This decision comes as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking to ANI, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar said, "Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in Karnataka which were scheduled to start from 27th March have been postponed."

However, the last exam of the second PSU will be held tomorrow as per the schedule.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, schools and colleges in the state remained shut, IT professionals and other professionals working in air-conditioned places were advised to work from home. IT companies in the state have agreed to close their offices and have also allowed some employees to work from home in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Karnataka has reported 20 infected cases of coronavirus out of which an elderly man died in Kalaburgi district.

Meanwhile in India, 234 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.

