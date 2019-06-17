Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 Admit card

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 Admit cards released. Direct link to download at cbse.nic.in

Here's how to download CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card:

The Admit cards of CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students who had applied for the examination can now download their CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 admit card through the official website -- cbse.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'CBSE website'

Step 3: Select ‘Private Candidate’ link

Step 4: Click on the link which says 'Admit Card'

Step 5: Select your ‘Region’

Step 6: Select any one- Application No, Previous Roll No and year, candidate name

Step 7: Enter your other details required

Step 8: Click on the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 9: Download it and take a print out of your the CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card 2019