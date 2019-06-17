Monday, June 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Career News
  5. CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 Admit cards released. Direct link to download at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 Admit cards released. Direct link to download at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 Admit cards: Students who had applied for the examination can now download their CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 admit card through the official website -- cbse.nic.in. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2019 15:09 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 Admit card

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 Admit cards released. Direct link to download at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 Admit cards| The Admit cards of CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students who had applied for the examination can now download their CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 admit card through the official website -- cbse.nic.in

Here's how to download CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'CBSE website'
Step 3: Select ‘Private Candidate’ link 
Step 4: Click on the link which says 'Admit Card'
Step 5: Select your ‘Region’
Step 6: Select any one- Application No, Previous Roll No and year, candidate name
Step 7: Enter your other details required
Step 8: Click on the ‘Proceed’ button.
Step 9: Download it and take a print out of your the CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card 2019

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryNTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019 to be released at ntaicar.nic.in. Here's how to download through direct link Next Story  