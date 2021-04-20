Image Source : PTI Common Entrance Exam for Army recruitment postponed till further orders

Army Recruitment Exam Postponed: The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) that was scheduled to be conducted on April 25 for recruitment in various categories in the Indian Army, has been postponed till further orders in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The new dates for the ecntrance exam will be announced later.

Candidates are advised to visit the Army's recruitment official website from time to time for the latest information.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also postponed the interviews for civil services, other examination in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

