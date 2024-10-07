27-year-old Zomato delivery agent died in hit-and-run in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Hit-and-run: A 27-year-old food delivery agent lost his life after he was mowed down by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road on Outer Ring Road in southwest Delhi early Monday, said police. The deceased was identified as Harendra, a resident of RK Puram, who was working with the online food delivery app Zomato.

DCP (South West) Surendra Choudhary said that a PCR call was received at 2.45 am regarding an accident on the Outer Ring Road at an underpass close to Munirka. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

Harendra was hit by vehicle while crossing road

Police officials said that the initial investigation suggested that the accident occurred when Harendra parked his motorcycle and was trying to cross the road on foot. He was hit by a speeding vehicle, whose driver fled the scene immediately.

According to the officials, Harendra was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, but was declared brought dead upon arrival. "Harendra is survived by a wife and their six-month-old son. His father is working in DDA as a fourth-grade employee. During the initial inquiry, the team identified the offending vehicle. The accused will be nabbed soon," the DCP said.

1,031 persons killed road accidents since Jan

The police said that the FIR has been registered in the matter at Kishangarh Police Station and a postmortem of the body is being conducted.

According to police data, a total of 1,031 people lost their lives in fatal road accidents in Delhi between January 1 and September 15 this year. These fatalities occurred out of a total of 3,894 road accidents reported during this period in the national capital.

Also Read: Delhi: 19-year-old girl jumps from college building in Vivek Vihar area

Also Read: Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services affected after some 'miscreants' damaged signalling cables