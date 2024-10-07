Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services affected after some 'miscreants' damaged signalling cables

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Delhi Metro service update: Train services were affected on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Monday after some 'miscreants' damaged signalling cables between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) said. The trains are running at restricted speed on the Yellow Line which runs between the Millennium City Centre in Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

"Train services on the Yellow Line are being regulated since morning due to damage caused to signalling cables by some miscreants between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri metro station," said Principal Executive Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Anuj Dayal.

"As a result, trains are running at restricted speed on this section, resulting in bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on the rest of the Yellow Line," he said.

"To avoid inconvenience to the public during the day time, the necessary repair will be undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue service," Dayal said.

Many working professionals commuting from Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri to Gurugram in the morning encountered significant difficulties due to disruptions in metro services.

