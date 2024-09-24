Good news for Delhi Metro commuters: DMRC to get first 'Make in India' driverless metro trains soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Metro

Here comes a piece of good news for the Delhi Metro commuters. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has got the first metropolis metro trainset integrated with driverless technology as part of its maiden project outsourced to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Giving details, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar said, "Today is a historic occasion for the Delhi Metro family as we take another major step towards operationalising the Phase 4 corridors."

He said that the first set of trains for this new phase of expansion is being dispatched from Andhra Pradesh's Sri City, and they are looking forward to a new era of enhanced convenience and eco-friendly travel for passengers.

It should be noted that under the 'Make in India' initiative, the metropolis trains are being designed in India at Alstom's facility in Sri City and are integrated with Grade of Automation (GOA) 4 driverless technology, the DMRC said in a statement.

The trainsets are designed to operate at a safe speed of up to 95 kmph and an operational speed of up to 85 kmph and will serve three lines of the Delhi Metro, including two extensions and the new Gold Line 10, covering 64.67 km in total, it added.



This project, valued at 312 million euros, includes 15 years of maintenance, making it the first such outsourcing by the DMRC to an OEM, the statement said.

Alstom Managing Director Olivier Loison said the metro train sets would play a pivotal role in improving the quality of life for citizens and driving the city's development.

"We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, marking yet another key milestone in our journey of collaboration," Loison said.

(With inputs from PTI)