Man jumps in front of Delhi metro train at Lok Kalyan Marg Station, dies

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station on Monday, a police official said.

The victim, identified as Devendra Kumar, was a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar, police said. The tragic incident unfolded at 5:47 pm when Devendra jumped in front of the metro train at platform number 2 of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station.

Soon after the accident, Kumar was rushed to RML hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'. According to police officers, no suicide note was recovered from him. The police said that his uncle, Deepak Saini, who lives in Delhi was informed and the dead body was preserved in the mortuary of the RML hospital. They added that an inquest proceeding was underway and an investigation has been initiated to find the reason behind the extreme step.

Meanwhile, a DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) official said that services on the Delhi metro's yellow line were briefly delayed due to the incident.

He said that the train was heading towards Samaypur Badli when a passenger jumped in front of the train at 5:47 pm. "Train services were briefly regulated between Vishwavidhyala-Qutub Minar during this period and normal train movement was restored at 6.15 pm," said the official.