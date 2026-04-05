19-year-old dies after being hit by DTC bus in Delhi's Azadpur; driver absconding

New Delhi:

A 19-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur area on Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported to the Adarsh Nagar police station around 5:30 pm through a PCR call.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim, identified as Akash, a resident of Sahipur village in Shalimar Bagh, lying on the road with critical injuries. He was later declared dead.

Driver absconding

According to officials, the victim was allegedly hit by a speeding DTC bus, after which the driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. The sudden collision triggered chaos in the area, with locals gathering at the spot.

"A crime team was immediately called to inspect the scene, and a forensic examination was carried out. The body has been shifted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, and the family has been informed," police said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident occurred on a busy stretch in Azadpur known for heavy traffic, especially during evening hours.

CCTV footage being scanned

Police are examining whether the victim was crossing the road at the time or if other factors contributed to the incident. As part of the probe, multiple police teams have been deployed to identify the offending bus and trace its driver. "CCTV footage from nearby roads, traffic signals, and commercial establishments is being scanned to establish the exact sequence of events and identify the route taken by the vehicle after the incident. Efforts are also being made to verify the bus route and narrow down the list of DTC vehicles," a police source said.

The police said that statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded to corroborate the sequence of events.

A case is being registered, and further investigation is underway.

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