IIT Delhi student dies by suicide at institute apartment; FIR filed, police examine phone records

New Delhi:

A first-year student at IIT Delhi allegedly died by suicide under suspicious circumstances in the institute’s New Vindhyachal Apartment. After receiving information about the incident, Delhi Police and forensic teams reached the spot and launched an investigation.

According to the police, the incident came to light on the morning of March 12. The student lived with his mother in the New Vindhyachal Apartment located inside the campus. His mother had gone to her native village on March 10. She last spoke to her son on the phone around 11 pm on March 11.

The next morning, when she repeatedly called him and failed to receive a response, she became worried. Neighbours and security staff were informed. When the room was opened, the student was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Doctors from the IIT Delhi hospital who reached the spot declared him dead.

According to Delhi Police, the crime team and the FSL team inspected the scene. During the preliminary investigation, no suicide note was found in the room, and the exact reason behind the death has not yet been established. The student’s father has recorded his statement and has not expressed suspicion of any conspiracy or foul play. The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem and was later handed over to the family after the procedure.

FIR registered under Section 108 of BNS

In this case, a security officer of IIT Delhi filed a written complaint seeking a detailed investigation, citing a judgment of the Supreme Court of India dated March 24, 2025. Based on the complaint, police at Kishangarh Police Station registered FIR number 75/26. The case has been filed under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are now examining the student’s mobile phone records and questioning his friends to determine whether he was under any mental pressure or distress.